Morgan Stanley Boosts Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $58.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.