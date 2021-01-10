Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $64.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

EWBC opened at $57.89 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

