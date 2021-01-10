Morgan Stanley Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $16.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Horizon by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

