Morgan Stanley Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $453.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $453.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.33.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $288.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.64 and a 200-day moving average of $315.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,794,000 after acquiring an additional 103,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

