Morgan Stanley Has $2.18 Million Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 150.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

