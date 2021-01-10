Morgan Stanley Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.03 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

