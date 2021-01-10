Morgan Stanley Has $2.21 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.