Morgan Stanley Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

