Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.91.

NYSE:MS opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,330,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

