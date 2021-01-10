Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

