Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LGRDY. Barclays started coverage on Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legrand has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Legrand has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

