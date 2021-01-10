Morgan Stanley Sells 5,414 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $173.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

