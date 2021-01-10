Morgan Stanley Trims Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of AZZ worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.40 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

