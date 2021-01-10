MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 33,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

MTBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

