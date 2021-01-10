MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock opened at C$53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$62.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.12.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.8999639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

