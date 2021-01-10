Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $64,408.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.83 or 0.01534338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00188447 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

