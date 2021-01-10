Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $191,169.95

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $191,169.95 and $309,862.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

