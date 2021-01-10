Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.09.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,195. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

