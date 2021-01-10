Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NTUS stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $811.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

