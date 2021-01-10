NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,698,223 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

