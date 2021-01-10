Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) were up 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 263,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 121,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.