Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Reaches $21.13 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. Nectar has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $27,041.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,024.13 or 1.00141307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.