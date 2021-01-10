Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $92,838,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.