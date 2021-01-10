Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $875,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.