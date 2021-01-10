New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Head-To-Head Review

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Relic and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 3 8 7 1 2.32 MicroStrategy 2 1 0 0 1.33

New Relic currently has a consensus target price of $69.44, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $217.50, indicating a potential downside of 59.09%. Given New Relic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -20.65% -26.93% -8.39% MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and MicroStrategy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $599.51 million 7.65 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -69.61 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 10.13 $34.35 million $1.22 435.77

MicroStrategy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats New Relic on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. It provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. The company offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. It also provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

