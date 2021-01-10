New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

