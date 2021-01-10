NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $79.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.96 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $268.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBEV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 1,606,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,123. NewAge has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

