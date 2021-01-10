Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) Shares Down 1.8%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNCRF)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Newcore Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNCRF)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.