NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. AlphaValue raised NEXT to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. NEXT has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

