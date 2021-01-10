Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NHNKY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of -0.68. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.65 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

