Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

