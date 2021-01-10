NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovaGold Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,550 shares of company stock worth $4,977,909 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after acquiring an additional 625,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,615 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,047,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

