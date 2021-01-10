OctoFi Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $2.55 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for about $37.59 or 0.00107684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

