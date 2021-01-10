Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $749.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

