OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.05.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $22.36 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

