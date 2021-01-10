Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Up to $100.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $107.00. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 1,572,446 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a PE ratio of -35.43.

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

