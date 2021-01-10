Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $327,628.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $327,628.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.