OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 6,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

