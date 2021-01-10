Oppenheimer Comments on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.