Oppenheimer Comments on The Lovesac Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Lovesac in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,425 shares of company stock valued at $36,715,832. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.