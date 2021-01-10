Oppenheimer Lowers The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.87.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

