Oppenheimer Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

