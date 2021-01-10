Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORE. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.98 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.27.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Patrick Downey bought 35,000 shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,229,725.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

