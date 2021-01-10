Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$9.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.11. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.51.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

