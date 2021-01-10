Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 133,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.