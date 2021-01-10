Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

