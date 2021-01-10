Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OXM opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

