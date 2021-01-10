PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,275.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $6,275.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Graviex, Crex24 and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,902,497,584 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit, P2PB2B, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

