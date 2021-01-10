PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $850.45 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

