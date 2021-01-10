Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $325.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $366.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

